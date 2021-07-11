All Sports Hits Market Cap of $29.63 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. All Sports has a total market cap of $29.63 million and $11.37 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00922915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005385 BTC.

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

