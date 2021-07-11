Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Allegion posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Allegion by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,339 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.27. 853,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.70. Allegion has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

