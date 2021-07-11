AllSafe Hits Market Cap of $312,127.61 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $312,127.61 and $1,571.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000725 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.