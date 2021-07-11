Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.97 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001744 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00116059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00160721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.00 or 0.99934690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.48 or 0.00952549 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

