Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Trading Down 28.6% This Week

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $339,288.84 and $12,345.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00117611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00162775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,994.18 or 1.00089871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.92 or 0.00956671 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars.

