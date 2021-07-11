Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,560 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.2% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $692,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,591.49. 755,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,450.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,612.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

