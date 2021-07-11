Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,662 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $775,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,510.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,545.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,386.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

