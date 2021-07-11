Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,510.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,386.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,545.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

