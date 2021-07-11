Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,719.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,350.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,759.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

