Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Intellectus Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $12.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,719.34. 3,748,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,063. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,759.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,350.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

