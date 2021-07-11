Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Janus Henderson Group PLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Amazon.com worth $6,950,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,719.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,759.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,350.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

