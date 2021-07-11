Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.0% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $979,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 22.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $12.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,719.34. 3,748,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,350.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,759.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

