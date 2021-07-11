Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,896 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,133,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,719.34 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,759.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,350.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

