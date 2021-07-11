Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $12.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,719.34. 3,748,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,063. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,759.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,350.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

