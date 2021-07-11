Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Amdocs worth $52,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 278.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 24.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 112,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Amdocs by 7.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

