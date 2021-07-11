American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index assumed coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.72.

American Express stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.94. 3,175,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

