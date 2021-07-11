American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $55,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Shares of AXP traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,540. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

