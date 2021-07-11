American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. 83,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,803. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.06. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

