Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 1,340,982 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,340,982 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of American Tower worth $805,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $2,130,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $2,336,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $6,541,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $278.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $280.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

