Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 257,460 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.24% of iShares MBS ETF worth $830,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 607,038 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $108.27 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

