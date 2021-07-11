Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 89,538 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,538 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of PepsiCo worth $1,076,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $149.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $150.70. The company has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

