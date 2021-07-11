Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 1,420,797 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $743,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.