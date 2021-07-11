Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 186,868 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,868 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $994,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $400.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $286.63 and a 52-week high of $400.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.