Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 5,180,099 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.98% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,150,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

