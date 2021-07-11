Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 96,232 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.50% of The Allstate worth $1,204,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $133.47 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. reduced their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

