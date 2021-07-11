Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,931,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 676,936 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.74% of Eaton worth $958,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Eaton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $84.87 and a twelve month high of $154.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

