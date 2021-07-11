Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,355,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,274,404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.81% of The AES worth $679,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in The AES by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in The AES by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The AES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on AES. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

