Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,506 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.04% of Fiserv worth $821,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.98. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

