Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.28% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $793,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

NYSE:MMC opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

