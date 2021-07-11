Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $628.90 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,725,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of AT&T worth $628,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

T opened at $28.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.