Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $871.88 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of McDonald’s worth $871,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $235.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $183.01 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

