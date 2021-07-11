Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.15% of Waste Management worth $627,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $143.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.02 and a 12 month high of $144.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

