Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Chubb worth $787,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chubb by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

