Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 146,214 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 146,214 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of The Walt Disney worth $1,133,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $177.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $321.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

