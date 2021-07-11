Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 9,451,863 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Pfizer worth $649,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

