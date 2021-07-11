Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.95% of Lockheed Martin worth $972,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT opened at $383.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

