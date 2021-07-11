Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,591,659 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,659,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591,659 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $689,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

QUAL stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.89.

