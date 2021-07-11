Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 39,603 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,725,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 39,603 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of salesforce.com worth $788,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 376,954 shares of company stock valued at $89,929,356 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $245.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.47. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $181.93 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

