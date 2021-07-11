Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 761,317 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 761,317 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.50% of Fortinet worth $753,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,047.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $256.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $257.43.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

