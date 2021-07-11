Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,670 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.94% of Deere & Company worth $1,101,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 212.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Shares of DE opened at $349.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.89. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

