AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&T Bank raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 69,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 260.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

