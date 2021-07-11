Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.29.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 15,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

