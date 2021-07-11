Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.27 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.95.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.