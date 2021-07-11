Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $14.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $90.90 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.02.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

