Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,432,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,796. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

