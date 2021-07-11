Analysts Anticipate L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.16. L Brands reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 296%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.29.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,797,000 after buying an additional 220,311 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in L Brands by 1,424.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 401,699 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of L Brands by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of L Brands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

