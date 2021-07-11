Analysts Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.35. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

LSTR traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.20. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $112.02 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

