Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

