Analysts Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.75. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.63. The stock had a trading volume of 422,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,302. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

