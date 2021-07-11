Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Post -$4.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.09). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($6.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,185 shares of company stock valued at $27,107,802 in the last 90 days. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.93.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

